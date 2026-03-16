Arunachal: SUMP Survey Gains Momentum in Siang District

BOLENG- In a further development related to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, the Parong village unit of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project District Committee (SUMPDC) submitted an additional list of residents extending their support for the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities.

Officials said that earlier 67 households of Parong Village had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. With seven more households formally submitting their consent, the total number of pro-PFR households from the village has now increased to 74.

The list was formally submitted by Tarin Tali to the Deputy Commissioner of Siang District, Tayi Taggu. The submission took place in the presence of James Lego and Atek Miyu.

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Senior officials from various departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Power Department, Department of Hydropower Development (DHPD), and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), were also present during the gathering.

Authorities said the submission reflected a coordinated effort involving both the district administration and local community representatives. Officials added that the process is aimed at maintaining transparency while engaging with local residents regarding the preliminary survey stage of the project.

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The development also follows similar support extended by neighbouring villages such as Pugging Village, Ramsing Village and Janbo Village, which had earlier signed MoUs in support of the PFR stage of the project.

Officials stated that the current phase of the initiative focuses on scientific assessment and data collection to evaluate the feasibility and long-term socio-economic impact of the proposed multipurpose project in the Siang basin.