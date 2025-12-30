Arunachal: SUMP Gets Support from Komkar Village

ITANAGAR- The residents of Komkar village in Upper Siang district on Tuesday extended overwhelming support for the preparation of the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project was declared a project of national importance by the Government of India in 2008. The signing of the MoU marks a significant step forward in advancing the preliminary assessment of the project, which aims to address long-term water security, flood moderation and regional development.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu (virtually), Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Ojing Tasing, Mariyang–Geku MLA Oni Panyang, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and senior government officials.

According to officials, representatives from 245 out of 257 households of Komkar village — accounting for over 95% consensus — formally endorsed the agreement, reflecting strong community support for conducting PFR-related studies.

The development is being seen as a key milestone for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, highlighting a model based on informed consent, sustained dialogue and community participation, while taking into account environmental and social considerations.

Village representatives reiterated their commitment to national interest and the long-term safety and prosperity of the Siang belt and the Adi community. They also acknowledged the state government’s consultations and awareness initiatives on the strategic, ecological and water-security aspects of the project.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked the people of Komkar for becoming the first village in Upper Siang district to extend formal support for PFR studies, following similar agreements by four villages in Siang district earlier.

He clarified that the agreement pertains strictly to the preparation of the Pre-Feasibility Report and assured that no construction decision would be taken without comprehensive consultations and consent from all Project Affected Families (PAFs).

The chief minister also flagged emerging hydrological concerns, including the possibility of altered water flow in the Siang River due to upstream interventions, underscoring the need for scientific assessment to ensure ecological flow and regional water security.

Khandu further expressed gratitude to the Government of India for approving a ₹350 crore Special Development Package for Siang and Upper Siang districts, aimed at strengthening education, healthcare, livelihoods and infrastructure. He urged Komkar village to form a Village Development Committee to identify priority programmes under the package.

Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta commended the unity shown by the villagers and described Komkar’s decision as a contribution to nation-building and regional development. MLA Oni Panyang said the consensus reflected collective wisdom and set a benchmark for participatory decision-making in the district.

Minister Ojing Tasing said the MoU followed more than a year of detailed consultations with villagers and highlighted the strategic importance of the project in addressing downstream risks and ensuring long-term stability for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.