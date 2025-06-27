ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Sudden Surge in Dirang River Sparks Panic, No Casualties Reported So Far

The unexpected surge is believed to have been caused by a cloudburst in the upper reaches of the river, according to preliminary reports circulating on social media.

Last Updated: 27/06/2025
1 minute read

DIRANG-  A sudden rise in the water level of the Dirang River triggered panic among local residents on Thursday evening, flooding several parts of the region and prompting emergency response teams into action. The unexpected surge is believed to have been caused by a cloudburst in the upper reaches of the river, according to preliminary reports circulating on social media.

Panic-stricken families residing near the riverbanks were seen evacuating their homes and rushing to higher ground. Videos shared from Chakkar-Rong (a popular picnic spot in Suppercamp, Dirang) showed the usually calm stream turning into a raging torrent within minutes, sweeping debris and creating a flood-like scene.

Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far. However, low-lying areas experienced waterlogging, and concerns remain about possible infrastructure damage.

Watch Video-

Videos clips recorded by Phurpha Tsering Tsarmu, a local resident went viral in social media. In the video, people can be seen running on the road seeing the rising water level in the river. A picnic spot can also be seen submerged in flood water. The good thing was that there was no one there at that time.

District officials confirmed that disaster response teams are on high alert, and the situation is being closely monitored. Authorities have urged residents to stay away from the riverbanks and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions stabilize.

“Nature is unpredictable. What seemed like a small stream turned monstrous in minutes,” said Phurpa who recorded one of the now-viral videos.

Further updates are expected as officials assess the full extent of the damage and continue rescue and relief operations.

