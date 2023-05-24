ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Study Group under AEGIS of ISTM, Visit ICAR-RC NEH, Basar

BASAR-   The study group under AEGIS of ISTM, New Delhi visited ICAR-RC NEH, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar as part of in Cadre study tour of CSSS officers accompanied by local MLA, Gokar Basar and DC Leparada, Smt. Mamta Riba on 24th of May, 2023.

Dr. L. K. Baishya, Joint Director (Head), ICAR-RC NEH, Arunachal Pradesh Centre along with scientific and non-scientific staff welcomed the study group consisting of 33 members from different ministries of Government of India with an overview of agricultural scenario and its potential with special reference to soil and climatic condition of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also apprised the ongoing research work conducted by the Centre and its dissemination to different stakeholders of the state. The group visited the demonstration blocks of integrated farming system (IFS), natural farming system, horticulture, agriculture, livestock, agro-forestry, mushroom unit, agrometeorology station, crop cafeteria, etc. of the ICAR Research farm located at Gori village.

The course coordinator of study group, Moloy Sanyal, Dy. Secy. to Govt. of India, DOPT/MoPPG&P, ISTM commented that the visit was wonderful and educative. Smt. Veni Hariharan, PPS, Central Electricity Authority, Ministry of Power expressed that she was moved by the hospitality and humility of ICAR staff. She also mentioned that the scientific staff have a lot of dedication to work and have a wide knowledge about their domain.

The visit and interaction of the delegates with the scientists and staff of ICAR, Basar was successful.

