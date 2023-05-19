Arunachal: Students’ Union of Ngissa organised awareness camp on ‘Climate Change and the responsibility of the Society’

LONGDING- The Students of Ngissa village under Longding District under the banner of Students’ Union of Ngissa organised one day awareness camp on ‘Climate Change and the responsibility of the Society’.

The camp was attended by Wangshi Wangham, Chief of Ngissa, Gaon Burahs, panchayat members and one representative of each household along with hundreds of youths of the Village.

The objective of the program was organised witnessing the drastic climatic change in the recent years and the acute scarcity water for the village drinking and drying of the nearby streams.

The main reasons highlighted for such situations is because rampant deforestation for jhum cultivation and people’s encroachment to the catchment areas.

The Students’ Union then organised plantation drive along the stream to rejuvenate the perennial water which once existed.

The whole village participated in the drive and planted more than 500 banana plants and other trees. The village also resolved continue this plantation drive as an annual calendar to create watershed area and to prevent the streams from dying.

Public leaders appreciated the initiative of the students’ union and stated such program is in tune with the State government program of Protection of Drinking Water Catchment Areas Bill, 2023 which was tabled in the State Assembly.