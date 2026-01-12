Arunachal: Students, Staff Join National Youth Day Events at RGU

ITANAGAR- National Youth Day was observed at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Monday with the organisation of a Swadeshi Run (Mini Marathon), commemorating the 164th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The programme aimed to sensitise students and youth towards Swadeshi values, Atmanirbhar Bharat, physical fitness, discipline, teamwork and national unity, inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

The event began with the assembly of participants, followed by registration and distribution of chest numbers. A large number of students, scholars and staff members participated in the two-kilometre Swadeshi Run, symbolising youth commitment to self-reliance, physical well-being and nation-building.

As part of the observance, floral tributes were paid and diyas were lit in honour of Swami Vivekananda, recalling his vision of youth empowerment, character building and service to the nation.

A Swadeshi Pledge was administered by Dr David Pertin, Joint Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University, reaffirming the collective resolve to work towards a self-reliant India. Participants pledged to uphold Swadeshi values, promote indigenous products and skills, practice self-discipline and contribute responsibly to national development.

Addressing the gathering as Guest of Honour, Prof Jayadeba Sahoo, Vice Chancellor (i/c), highlighted the contemporary relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings and emphasised the role of youth in building a disciplined, self-reliant and united nation. The programme witnessed active participation from students and research scholars, along with teaching and non-teaching staff, fostering a sense of collective responsibility and community engagement.

In the two-kilometre Mini Marathon, trophies and certificates were awarded across various categories. In the student (male) category, John Gyadi secured first place, followed by Job Gyadi and Lobsang Jimba. In the student (female) category, Nagam Yoka secured first place, followed by Rina Taba. In the non-teaching staff (male) category, Joram Har stood first, followed by Dinesh Rawat and Sujeet Biswakarma, while Nani Rinya secured first place in the non-teaching staff (female) category.

In the teaching staff category, Lokpa Tamang secured first position in the male category and Maga Neru in the female category. In the ‘other’ category, Laba Sarkar, Rajen Malik and Baba Tamang secured first, second and third positions respectively in the male category, while Teli Yabang and Manjuri Handique secured first and second positions in the female category.

A photo session was held to capture key moments of the celebration. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Eswar Kumar Sunar, Organising Secretary, who expressed gratitude to dignitaries, participants, organisers and volunteers for the successful conduct of the event.