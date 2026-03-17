Arunachal: Students Showcase Innovation at Yupia Exhibition

YUPIA- The District Level Science Exhibition for secondary and higher secondary schools of Papum Pare District was successfully conducted at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya in Yupia on Monday.

The event was organised under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan (RAA), a programme aimed at strengthening scientific learning and promoting innovation among school students.

A total of 13 out of 18 secondary and higher secondary schools from across the district participated in the exhibition. Students presented a variety of innovative models based on assigned scientific themes, demonstrating their understanding of scientific concepts and practical applications.

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The exhibition emphasised the importance of inquiry-based learning, a key component of the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan, which seeks to link classroom knowledge with real-world problem-solving. The initiative also promotes innovation through the establishment of Mathematics and Science clubs in schools.

During the competition, the following schools secured top positions:

1st Position: Government Secondary School Mani

2nd Position: Government Secondary School Leporiang

3rd Position: Government Higher Secondary School Kimin

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Director of School Education-cum-District Project Officer (DDSE-cum-DPO) highlighted the importance of such academic platforms in nurturing creativity, critical thinking, and scientific aptitude among students.

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The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates and trophies to the winning schools in recognition of their innovative presentations and participation.

Officials noted that events like the district-level science exhibition encourage students to develop curiosity and problem-solving skills, while also promoting interest in science and technology among young learners.