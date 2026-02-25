Arunachal: Students Showcase Ideas at NERIST Innovation Event

ITANAGAR- The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), through its Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), organised an “Innovation Showcase: Poster Presentation Competition” at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering on February 24, 2026, drawing participation from students across various academic disciplines.

The event, which commenced at 2 PM, witnessed participation from 20 groups comprising 181 students, reflecting a growing interest in research-driven and innovation-focused academic activities on campus. Faculty members, students and visitors attended the programme, creating an interactive environment for knowledge exchange and peer learning.

Also Read- Report Highlights Challenges Facing State Journalists

According to organisers, the competition provided a platform for students to present original ideas, demonstrate research aptitude and engage in academic discussions. Posters were evaluated by a panel of judges based on criteria such as novelty, clarity of presentation, practicality and feasibility of the proposed solutions. Teams were also assessed on conceptual depth and the potential real-world impact of their work.

Team R3 secured the first position in the competition, while Ojshwi Raj achieved the second position. Team SH and Team Tassey jointly secured third place. Organisers said the event encouraged active interaction between presenters and the audience, fostering constructive feedback and intellectual dialogue.

Also Read- Governor Attends Pran Pratishtha, Meets Youth Delegations

The competition was coordinated by members of the Institution’s Innovation Council, including Kaustav Moni Bora from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Geling Modi from the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences and Dr. Tori Basar from the Department of Civil Engineering.

Observers note that such initiatives highlight NERIST’s ongoing emphasis on experiential learning and interdisciplinary collaboration, as institutions in the region increasingly seek to promote innovation and practical problem-solving skills among students.

The programme concluded with organisers reaffirming their commitment to nurturing creativity and supporting students in developing solutions to contemporary challenges through research and innovation.