Arunachal: Students should use mobile phone, internet for education purposes- Bamang Mangha

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Students should use mobile phone and internet facility for their education purposes and do not waste time in social media and online games all the time, said Former (APSCS & T) Chairman Bamang Mangha. He urge upon the youths and students to take care of themselves and become a fine gentleman to serve the society and humanity.

Mangha was addressing a function organized by NGO Murh-Hatey Academic Development Society (MHADS) to felicitate the students who excel in respective academic performances for the year 2020 here at DK Convention center on Sunday.

“ it was a time when we left behind in getting education inspite of desire, due to lack of proper road communication, power and other essential services”.

” in today’s time hundreds of government and private schools are located in various parts of state with all required facilities, but the concentration of students are not properly devoted in their study and academic career.

We have to compete with other for getting good position in the examination for which every students have to concentrate in the academic activities with physical and mental exercise to remain fit and fine and become a fine gentleman to serve the community and society.

Very few of the students come up with flying number in their respective examination and urge upon all to concentrate in their academic performances and also join professional courses so that they do not have to depend upon the government services only and they can become a job giver and not job seeker. Mangha said.

MHADS, Chairman Bamang Tago while welcoming the youths and students in his address said that ‘ students are our future and they have to carry forward the legacy of our tradition, culture and ethos of the society and they have to become icon for the community and appeal all to devote in the academic career and become leader of community and society and their professional career.

He inform that the programme has been arrange after proper SoP being maintained by everyone and hope that the people can understand the Covid pandemic and give due care to their children in molding them for a better future of our state development and also to become a better professional.