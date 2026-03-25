Arunachal Students Shine in Math Pathway

PASIGHAT- Students from Arunachal Pradesh have made notable progress in the Mathematical Olympiad pathway, with several qualifying for the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO) 2026 after advancing through earlier stages of the national-level programme.

Dr. Gete Umbrey, Regional Coordinator of the Mathematical Olympiad Programme for the state, acknowledged the support of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Department of Youth Affairs, for recognising students who qualified the Regional Mathematical Olympiad (RMO) and progressed to the INMO stage.

The Mathematical Olympiad Programme, conducted by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), is a multi-stage national talent search in mathematics.

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The selection process begins with the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM), followed by RMO and INMO, and culminates in the International Mathematical Olympiad Training Camp (IMOTC), from which candidates are selected to represent India at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO).

Dr. Umbrey emphasised that the Olympiad system is designed not only to identify medal winners but also to nurture critical thinking, creativity, and advanced problem-solving skills. He noted that such competencies are increasingly relevant in scientific research, technology, and emerging fields such as artificial intelligence.

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Highlighting individual achievements, he said students from Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Girls’ School, Khonsa—Merry Tok (Class VIII), Mime Rine Pertin (Class VIII), Puny Maying (Class X), Ngunngam Wangsu (Class IX), Noni Bangyang (Class IX), and Rocha Rangyang (Class IX)—along with Hemant Chaudhary (Class IX) from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, qualified for the RMO and subsequently participated in INMO 2026.

Each of the selected students received a certificate and a cash award of ₹24,000 in recognition of their performance.

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Dr. Umbrey also acknowledged the role of schools, teachers, and parents in supporting students, with particular appreciation for the institutional support provided by Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Girls’ School, Khonsa. He further credited the Department of Youth Affairs for encouraging academic excellence and expanding opportunities for students in the state.

He observed that while India maintains a strong presence at the International Mathematical Olympiad, there remains scope for improvement through wider participation and early mentoring, especially in regions like the Northeast.

The achievement, he added, reflects a growing emphasis on strengthening mathematics education in Arunachal Pradesh and could contribute to building a pool of students capable of excelling in advanced scientific and technological fields.