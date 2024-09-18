Arunachal: Students sensitised on saving endangered Hoolock gibbon Arunachal Pradesh

CHANGLANG- Aaranyak in collaboration with the Namdapha Tiger Reserve Authority, with support from the Arcus Foundation, has been conducting Hoolock gibbon conservation education and awareness programmes in the fringe areas around Namdapha Tiger Reserve, located in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

This initiative which started since August 22 this year is the first of its kind in Arunachal Pradesh, began at Upper Primary School, Miao, and has since reached 17 schools ranging from upper primary to higher secondary levels within the Miao subdivision of Changlang district.

The initiative undertaken by Primate Research and Conservation Division of region’s premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak primarily targets students from the fringes of the Namdapha Tiger Reserve, aiming to create a community of motivated students who can contribute to future gibbon conservation efforts.

The sessions have included lectures supported by visual presentations, documentary video screenings, photographs, interactive discussions, and distribution of study materials such as books, posters, and stickers.

V.K. Jawal, IFS, Director of Namdapha Tiger Reserve, expressed his gratitude to Aaranyak for organising this school-based initiative, which, he said, serves the greater purpose of Hoolock gibbon conservation in the state.

He also highlighted that the Hoolock gibbon is the state animal of Arunachal Pradesh, it is the responsibility of all citizens to protect and conserve this endangered species. Additionally, Mr. Jawal noted that the school program indirectly contributes to tiger conservation as well.

Dr. Dilip Chetry, senior primatologist from Aaranyak and head of its Primate Research and Conservation Division, who also serves as the Vice Chair of the IUCN Primate Specialist Group (South Asia), emphasised that the Western Hoolock gibbon is the only ape species found in India and is genetically very close to humans.

He stated that this endangered, arborial, frugivorous primate, found in the seven northeastern states of India, is restricted to areas south of the Brahmaputra-Dibang river system.

The Namdapha Tiger Reserve, spanning 2,220 sq. km, is a crucial habitat for the gibbons. Dr Chetry stressed that habitat loss, fragmentation, and hunting are the major threats to the Hoolock gibbon across its distribution range.

He believes that this education programme will boost efforts to conserve not only the Hoolock gibbon but also the overall biodiversity of Namdapha Tiger Reserve and adjoining area. Dr Chetry also said this programme will cover most of Changlang district in near future.