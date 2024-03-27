ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Students perform Street play on Voting Rights Awareness at Ziro

The student volunteers from Education Department and NSS performed a Hindi play to highlight the various forms of Human Right Violations, in relation to Voting Rights.

Last Updated: March 27, 2024
ZIRO-   The Electoral Literacy Club of Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) in collaboration with the Department of Education and NSS unit of SCCZ performed a street play on the theme ‘Awareness on Voting Rights’ here on Wednesday.

The play invoked the crucial scenario where the public fail to understand the gravity of being in Democratic Society and exercise their voting rights for the right cause. It’s important not to dilute our rights for the sake of temporary contentment.

The play presented snapshots from a manifesto of two different candidates, which is time relevant for the public to understand any Political Party’s true Agenda. The play also highlighted giving Votes, which includes NOTA (None of the above) option, Proxy Voting.

With the help of innovative songs, actions and dialogues, the play emphasized the need to break the silence on money culture involved in every election time and advocated free and fair election 2024.

Watch Video- Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

The audience enjoyed and appreciated the performance and even pledged to help change attitudes so that society can change for the better and free itself from the layers of religious politics.

The programme concluded with the volunteers’ distributing sweets to the public and telling each one of them about the upcoming election and to exercise their voting rights appropriately.

