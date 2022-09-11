ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal Students deliver exceptional scores in the NEET 2022 exam.

ITANAGAR- Students of Arunachal Pradesh have proved their mettle and delivered exceptional scores in the NEET 2022 exam.

They are, Apung Jomoh has been ranked 754 in All India Ranking, Lyssa Jerang, Doni Pampi, Angy Dagium and Yiter Gadi have also cleared NEET.

All of them are the students of Career Point, Itanagar.

The Faculties of Carier Point are feeling immensely proud of their students for achieving excellent results in NEET 2022.

The outstanding performance of CPIANS bears testimony to the high quality of education imparted at career Point, they said.

The Management of Career Point congratulated the students and teachers for the excellent result.

Mrs Nannu Wahge, Chairperson of Wahge Educational Trust said, “I am proud of my students and teachers for giving such a wonderful result. It is all their hard work and dedication that paid off”.

“We are looking forward to continuing with the same spirit and giving excellent results in the future,” said the Mrs Nannu.

