Arunachal: Student Unions Demand Urgent Power Supply Restoration in Mebo and Monggu Banggo; Issue 10-Day Ultimatum

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng )- Growing frustration over prolonged power outages has led to a united demand from student bodies in East Siang district, as Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU), All East Siang District Students’ Union (AESDSU), and All Mebo Constituency Students’ Union (AMCSU) called for immediate restoration of regular power supply in Mebo Banggo and Monggu Banggo areas under Mebo Sub-Division.

In a joint meeting held today at Mebo, attended by the Mebo Administration, Power Department officials, PRI leaders, and the student unions, the student leaders—Tembo Lego, Kato Tayeng, Jipson Ngupok, and Kadum Perme—questioned the persistent power crisis that has plagued the region for over two months. They demanded:

Immediate restoration of electricity in affected areas

Waiver of June electricity bills for residents

Implementation of long-term infrastructure upgrades

Exploration of alternative energy sources

The students emphasized that earlier appeals, including a detailed representation submitted on June 20, 2024, were ignored, and that the electricity situation has worsened dramatically, with total blackout conditions since late May. The lack of power, they added, is gravely impacting education, healthcare, local businesses, and agriculture, particularly during the monsoon when irrigation is crucial.

“This is a clear neglect of public duty, and we are left with no choice but to act if nothing changes within 10 days,” said Tembo Lego and Kato Tayeng, signaling that the unions are prepared to initiate democratic protests to demand their basic right to electricity.

In response, Executive Engineer Obang Yirang of the Pasighat Electrical Division explained that technical faults in transformers, which had been sent to Assam for repairs, are the primary reason behind the power disruption. He assured that power supply would be restored soon after the machinery is returned.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nancy Yirang, while East Siang ZPC Chairperson Olen Rome and other officials were also present. When approached by the media, the ADC declined to comment on the issue, stating that the Power Department is the appropriate authority to address public concerns.

The clock now ticks on the 10-day ultimatum, with thousands of lives and livelihoods hanging in the balance.