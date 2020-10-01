Arunachal: Strike of oil tanker and other goods drivers and handymen paralyses the normal life 

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat: The strike and protest by drivers and handymen of various Oil Tankers, Gas Trucks and other goods trucks at Likhabali, Assam in protest of hustles caused to them here in Arunachal Pradesh in the name of checking and testing ILP and COVID has by and large have affected the normal live in various districts of Arunachal Pradesh like, East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang, Lower Siang and Upper Subansiri districts.

The reason for protest of the drivers and handymen are said to be due to various hussle caused to them while entering Arunachal Pradesh in delivering goods and oils to various parts of middle Arunachal. “We are ready to let our fellow drivers and handymen go to various locations of Arunachal Pradesh, but unless we get written assurance from district administration of all the district concerns, we won’t let oil and other goods loaded trucks move toward Arunachal Pradesh”, said Afroz Khan, President Truck Union from Likhabali. However, Khan has also informed that they are in receipt of letters from East Siang (Pasighat and Ruksin), Likhabali etc and assurances from other districts are awaited and they are likely to release the trucks tomorrow if written assurances reach them by tomorrow.

As per striking truck drivers and handymen, they are being harassed in police check gates/welcome gates and covid testing centre gates where fines are imposed on them. When contacted over the matter to Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Ruksin, Tajing Jonnom, he clarified that, there is no such harassment in the Ruksin entry gates and he is unaware of the fees collected in the name of RAT test by the health department. “We have managed to let the supply of oils and goods move into Ruksin, but for Pasighat the supply is likely tomorrow”, said Jonnom whose official representatives attended the meeting with truck union leaders at Likhabali today.

It is noteworthy to mention here that, due to shortages of fuel normal movement of public are affected largely and if the strike continues for more days the situation is likely to worsen in Arunachal Pradesh. While taking advantage of the situation some people were seen selling fuel in black with Rs.150 per ltrs and people were seen queuing up to purchase the fuel out of compulsion.

This situation and worst condition of people of Arunachal Pradesh is likely to continue unless Arunachal Pradesh does not have its own route bypassing Assam’s major disturbing points. Government of Arunachal needs to find an alternative way to reduce the sufferings of the people during such a crisis in the state, as a simple blockade at the side of Assam may paralyze normal life here in Arunachal which is a time tested tactic of some people in Assam.