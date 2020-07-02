Arunachal: Strictly follow the SoP and guidelines, ACF directs churches

Itanagar- After governments order allowed to open all the worship place outside containment zones from 1 July the Arunachal Christian forum ( ACF ) directs all the Churches of State to open the churches by following guidelines and Standard operating procedure (SOP) to avoid the spread of Covid19 among the Christina believers.

In a press conference here today at press club the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) president Toko Teki welcoming the government orders , he directed all the churches of State to strictly follow the guidelines and SoPs of state governments including the additional SoP which was made by the ACF for all the churches.

To open a church, every church have to follow the guidelines that is Frequently Clean/ sanitization of Worship Spaces, sites, and buildings. Make available of alcohol-based Sanitizer/ Hand wash basin at Church premises. Thermal Scanning to be used in the entrance Church Premises. Wearing of Face Masks is compulsory. Maintaining of social distancing is mandatory (as per govt. direction). Use own Bible and Hymn Book only.

Encourage to use technology to maintain community and continue worship. Arrange family wise or sector wise sitting arrangement inside the Church. Avoid Quarantine member(s) families. No any sort of gatherings, refreshment, fellowship in and around the church premises before or after Church service is allowed. Above 65 years, below 10 years and pregnant women, person with co-morbidities may not allow in the Church till situation becomes conducive.

Shift wise worship by arranging limited members in one service may be arranged. Any person or relative coming from other districts or state should be strictly monitored before allowing them to enter the Church premises.

Spitting is strictly prohibited, Offering collection may be arranged such a way to drop in the offering without touching the offering bags.

Ushers may use available basic PPE during the Church service. Avoid gathering of large congregation. Seek help from any medical practitioners of your Church. Abide by Govt. directions and Pray earnestly for the end of Covid 19.

He also requested to everyone to download the Arogya setu apps which is give alert of covid 19 positive.

Further he also said that in state around 130 Christian Missionary schools is being function and due to covid 19 all are closed and admission procedure is also closed so he requested State governments allow those schools to take admission and after admission they can take online classes.