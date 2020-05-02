Arunachal: Stranded Kashmiris want to go back to J&K

Itanagar- Kashmiris traders from J&K who are stranded at several towns of Arunachal Pradesh has urged the J&K government to immediately evacuate them to their home state.

Over120 kashmiris hailing from Kupwara district of J&K are stranded all over the state including capital complex due to the COVID-19 lockdown, said Abdul -Ahad Meer an old aged Kashmiri trader.

These small scale businessmen have been visiting the state during the peak winter season every year to sell Kasmiri shawls, carpets, bedsheets, etc. They usually visit the state in October-November and return back to J&K at the end of March.

They had already booked their return tickets scheduled for the last week of March, but unfortunately before that lockdown was announced and they could’not returned their home state, said a trader.

“Most of us are running out of money to pay the rent as well as we had no business in the summer season. The money they earned after selling products is about to exhaust soon”, he added.

However, the traders said they were thankful to state government/ District administration and the local people for extending help to them during the lockdown period.

“We appeal J&K government to address our grievance and chalk out strategies for our early evacuation, ” all the traders collectively appealed.

In Hollongi, more than 75 migrant laborers hired for tower repair works by Starlite company -a subsidiary branch of Tata company are stuck with no wages and no means of getting back to their homes.

Almost all hailing from Ramban district of J&K, these laborers are stuck here since lockdown imposed in March and are facing untold grievances even struggling to afford food.

One Sohan Lal inform that we came Arunachal Pradesh some four month back for the civil works which was completed in the March last but after that we stuck and stranded here due to lockdown and facing hardship.

We have tried best efforts to our local leaders in J&K through mobile and also tried to pursue the DC concerned there at Ramban but it is worthless and useless and now got no option but to approach the Arunachal government to contact the J&K government for our returned to back home.