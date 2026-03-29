Arunachal: Stranded Himalayan Bear Cub rescued in Deomali

DEOMALI- A Himalayan black bear cub, estimated to be around one month old, was rescued by the Forest Department from Borduria village under Deomali subdivision, in what officials described as a coordinated wildlife rescue effort involving local residents.

According to official sources, the cub was found stranded in an agricultural field on March 26 by local residents, including Ponpong Ruttum and Wanghon Lettey, who promptly informed the Forest Department. Acting on the information, a team from the Borduria Forest Range, led by Range Forest Officer (RFO) Diwang Lowang, reached the site and safely took the cub into custody under the supervision of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Deomali Forest Division.

Following the rescue, the cub was provided with immediate care and monitoring by forest personnel. On March 28, it was transferred to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) at Pakke Tiger Reserve for further treatment and rehabilitation. The handover took place in the presence of officials from the Namsai Forest Division.

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Forest officials noted that early intervention was crucial, given the cub’s young age and vulnerability. While the exact circumstances leading to its separation from its mother remain unclear, such incidents are often linked to habitat disturbance or accidental displacement.

RFO Diwang Lowang acknowledged the role played by local villagers in ensuring the cub’s safety, highlighting the importance of community participation in wildlife conservation. He also urged residents to avoid activities such as forest destruction, hunting, and poaching, which can disrupt wildlife habitats.

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Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang also commended the villagers for their prompt response and cooperation with authorities. He emphasised that public awareness and timely reporting are key components in safeguarding wildlife.

The Forest Department reiterated its commitment to conservation efforts and appealed to citizens to report any wildlife-related incidents to the nearest authorities to enable swift action.

Wildlife experts have often stressed that rehabilitation centres like CBRC play a critical role in providing specialised care to rescued animals, with the aim of eventual reintroduction into the wild where possible.