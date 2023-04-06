Arunachal: Sthapana Diwas, Samajik Sewa Saptah celebration at State BJP Office

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein attended the STHAPANA DIWAS (SAMAJIK SEWA SAPTAH) celebration on the occasion of the 43rd Foundation Day of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the BJP State Office in Itanagar on 6th April, 2023. The program commemorated BJP’s journey and its contributions to the economic, social, and cultural development of India. It was an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the Modi government and its commitment to integral humanism and nationalism.

During the program, Deputy Chief Minister Mein was felicitated by the party Karyakartas. The event also saw BJP State President Biyuram Wahge hoisting the party flag, followed by a Deep Prajawalan ceremony, singing of Vande Mataram by the BJP Mahila Morcha, and delivering of the welcome speech by BJP Vice President cum Chairman of Samajik Sewa Saptah Tarh Tarak.

Addressing the gathering, Mein highlighted the long and arduous journey of the world’s largest political party and spoke about the history of the BJP and its evolution from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) to the formation of the Janata Party and later the establishment of the BJP in 1980 under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishan Advani, and Murali Manohar Joshi.

Continuing his speech, Mein also talked about the electoral success of the BJP, especially during the leadership of Narendra Modi, who led the party to a clear majority in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Further the DCM highlighted on the various policy reforms brought in by the Modi government, such as demonetization, digital payment, GST, banking reforms, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). He further discussed about the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as major policy initiatives of the BJP-led government that brought in economic reforms in the country. In a space of eight years, it has galloped to outshine its former ruler, the United Kingdom, to become the fifth-largest economy in the world, he informed.

The program was further proceeded with the speech by Resource Person, Prof. Hui Tag of Arunachal University, where he talked about the journey of BJP party and the major achievements of PM Narendra Modi, along with the impact created by BJP Govt in Arunachal Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

As the program was part of the nationwide celebration of BJP’s foundation day, Mein along with other Karyakartas at the BJP state Office in Itanagar joined in to watch the live telecast of PM Modi’s speech during the occasion.