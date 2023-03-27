Arunachal: ﻿Steel Slag Road Technology will be a boon to BRO to build long lasting heavy duty roads

ZIRO – KOLORIANG ROAD- Member Niti Aayog Dr.V.K Saraswat said CSIR-CRRI Steel Slag Road Technology will be a boon to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to build long lasting heavy duty roads in strategic border areas.

Dr. Saraswat spoke this on the sidelines of inspection of the 1-km stretch of pilot project steel slag road built by BRO at Joram-Koloriang Road in Arunachal Pradesh along with a team of CSIR-Central Road Research Institute, Border Road Organization, Tata Steel and Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime here today.

Dr. Saraswat emphasized using alternative road materials like processed steel slag aggregates in place of natural aggregates for road construction to conserve ecology and mountainous topography in hilly states like Arunachal Pradesh. He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated this road project and complimented all stakeholders involved in implementation of the project.

The 1-km steel slag road section is constructed by BRO’s Project Arunanak Division under CSIR-Central Road Research Institute, New-Delhi using processed steel slag aggregates supplied by TATA Steel Jamshedpur plant. Around 1200 MT processed steel slag aggregates were transported from Jamshedpur to Itanagar through Railways and then from Itanagar to project site near Ziro by road.

Central Road Research Institute Principal Scientist and inventor of steel slag road technology Dr.Satish Pandey informed that waste product of steel manufacturing units called steel slag is utilized in the form of processed steel slag aggregates to construct 40mm thick bituminous surfacing on the BRO stretch. Steel slag bituminous surfacing due to its inherent high strength and stiffness will offer a more durable heavy duty road surface in face of inclement weather conditions in the region.

BRO Arunank Chief Engineer Brig AS Kanwar highlighted the various technological initiatives of BRO across various border states including Arunachal Pradesh. He reiterated it was the initiative of BRO Director General Lt.Gen Rajeev Chaudhary to introduce environment friendly new technologies and the use of steel slag for road construction was taken up under the aegis of Niti Aayog as an inter-ministerial collaboration task between Ministries of Defence, Science and Technology, Steel and Indian Railways.

Dr Saraswat lauded the BRO for their path breaking work in the service of nation in extremely difficult terrain and weather conditions. He also appreciated the collaborative initiatives between the BRO, CRRI-CSIR, Indian Railway and Tata Steel to produce wealth from waste in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convert waste to wealth.

CSIR-Central Road Research institute Director Dr. Manoranjan Parida informed that under CSIR-CRRI technological guidance, steel slag road technology is well tested in multiple projects across India. CSIR-CRRI had built first steel slag road at Hazira in Surat, second at NH-33 Jamshedpur and third steel slag road was recently completed at NH-66 Mumbai to Goa Highway at Maharashtra. He further informed that CSIR-CRRI is working with leading steel companies including AMNS India, TATA Steel, JSW Steel and RINL.

TATA Steel EIC IBMD Division Dasgupta reiterated TATA Steel’s commitment to support the green initiative through all possible support to strengthen strategic roads in the country through such public-private-partnership.

The pilot project steel slag road at Joram Koloriang road was executed by 119 RCC of 756 BRTF under Project Arunank officer commanding Roshan Kumar.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime also visited the steel slag road site along with few HoD’s.