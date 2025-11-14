Arunachal: Statewide Candlelight March, Calls for Justice in Tadu Haro Case

PASIGHAT– Hundreds of residents, students, and activists took to the streets of Pasighat this evening in a solemn candlelight march, united in their demand for accountability over the tragic death of 12-year-old NCC Cadet Tadu Haro at Sainik School Niglok.

The peaceful procession, organized by local civil society groups and student unions, highlighted the growing outrage against alleged ragging, bullying, and institutional negligence that the family claims led to the young boy’s demise on November 1.

The march commenced at 4:00 p.m. from D. Ering Memorial School, winding through the bustling streets of Pasighat before culminating at Gandhi Chowk.

Participants, many holding flickering candles and placards bearing messages like “Justice for Tadu” and “End Ragging Now,” chanted slogans and observed a moment of silence in memory of Haro, an Apatani student from Ziro Valley whose death has ignited statewide protests.

Eyewitnesses described the atmosphere as poignant yet resolute, with families, educators, and youth leaders joining hands to underscore the need for stricter anti-ragging policies in educational institutions.

“Tadu’s story is a wake-up call for all of us. No child should suffer in silence while those meant to protect them look away,” said one organizer, speaking on condition of anonymity amid the ongoing investigation.

The event drew participants from across East Siang district, reflecting the ripple effect of Haro’s death in a region where Sainik Schools are seen as pillars of discipline and aspiration.

Haro’s family, including his elder sister Tadu Lunia—Miss Arunachal 2024—has been at the forefront of the justice campaign, alleging that the Class 7 student endured severe physical and mental torture by seniors on the night of October 31, unchecked by school staff.

A purported note left by Haro, stating “Seniors tortured me a lot, and I don’t know what I will do now,” has fueled public fury. In response, East Siang police arrested three school officials—a hostel superintendent and two house masters—on November 8 for negligence, while eight senior students were detained and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board in Pasighat.

The case has since been transferred to the Arunachal Pradesh Police’s Crime Branch for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, alongside a magisterial inquiry ordered by the state government.

Home Minister Mama Natung, whom the family met earlier this week, assured swift action, but protesters today emphasized that arrests alone are insufficient without systemic reforms.

IN ZIRO- This Pasighat march is part of a wave of similar vigils across Arunachal Pradesh, including one by the Apatani Students’ Union in Hapoli (Ziro) starting from Dani Kuniya School and ending at Pai Gate, also at 4:00 p.m., to express solidarity with Haro’s bereaved family and demand a transparent investigation.

IN RONG- Apatani Welfare Society, Roing, organized a candlelight march today to raise awareness against ragging and bullying following the tragic death of Lt. Tadu Haro, which is suspected to be linked to a ragging incident in school. Students from various schools took part in the program along with teachers, headmasters and members of the public. More than a thousand people joined the march, carrying candles from Roing Old Gate to Kera Aa Jubilee Ground.

IN BOMDILA, well-wishers from West Kameng organized another peaceful gathering to honor the late cadet and push for anti-bullying measures.

As the flames of the candles dimmed under the evening sky, participants vowed to continue their advocacy until justice is served—not just for Tadu Haro, but for every vulnerable student in Arunachal’s schools. Authorities have urged continued peaceful demonstrations while promising updates on the probe soon.