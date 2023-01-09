Arunachal: State’s senior civil service officers at LSBAA for training

MUSSOORIE- 22 senior civil service officers from Arunachal Pradesh are undergoing short-term capacity building in field of administration at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LSBAA) , Mussoorie.

Informing this, DC Lower Subansiri District Bamin Nime further informed that these senior officers comprised himself along with DC Leparada Mamta Riba , DC Siang Atul Tayeng, DC East Siang Tayi Taggu, DC Upper Siang Hage Lailyang, DC Longding Bani Lego, DC Tawang K.N Damo, DC West Siang Penga Tato, DC Upper Subansiri Mika Nyori, DC Kamle Adong Pertin, Secretary Art & Culture Tayi Kaye, Secretary SEC Nyali Ete, Addl. Secretary RWD Repo Ronya, Director Land Management A.K Singh, Director RD Kego Jilen, General Manager APST P.N Thungon, Director SPM Pige Ligu, Director Tourism Abu Tayeng, Director Industry Taru Talo, Director TPT Kanto Danggen, Registrar SIC Taro Mize and Joint Secretary PWD Kanki Darrang.

Starting today, the training programme would be held till 20th of this month. Senior civil service officers from neighbouring countries of Maldives and Bangladesh are also partaking in the programme according to the information relayed from LSBAA.