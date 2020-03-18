Arunachal: State’s financial situation is sound- Govt

Itanagar

On the allegation made by the All Arunachal Contractor Welfare Association (AACWA) which was published in various Newspapers of the State on 17th March 2020, the Govt would like to clarify that State’s financial situation is sound, said a press release issued from the office of Dy Chief Minister Chowna Mein who is also the finance minister of the state.

The exercise of reduction of allocation of certain schemes under RE 2019-20 was carried out in the light of reduction in share of Central Taxes which we receive from the Central Govt. In order to ensure prudent fiscal management, the State Govt decided to defer the expenditure for next financial year.

The State Govt would want to categorically clarify that no on-going schemes has been scrapped/dropped as alleged by AACWA. Only fund allocated in this year’s budget has been restricted and carried forward to the next financial year which was inevitable and unavoidable.

For all schemes, where allocation have been reduced at RE stage, adequate fund provision have been budgeted in the BE of 2020-21 so that the planned implementation of the Schemes can start immediately from the beginning of next Financial Year. All schemes in RE and BE are finalized in consultation with concerned Departments.

Further, it is clarified that even certain schemes under DoKAA and DoTCL could not be taken in RE 2019-20 and are carried to BE 2020-21 for prudent fiscal management.

The State Govt which is committed to working for the people in all developmental sectors would never take a decision which is ‘Anti-people’ and ‘Anti-development’.

The entire exercise carried in RE 2019-20 was necessitated to maintain financial prudence in order to ensure a sound financial health which is the ‘Top priority’ of the State Govt.