Arunachal: State Quarantine facility at Lekhi to be converted into Covid Care Centre

Itanagar: In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the Itanagar Capital Region, the state Government has taken the decision to convert the State Quarantine Centre at Lekhi in to full-fledged Covid Care Centre (CCC), informed Komkar Dulom, DC Capital Complex .

DC has urged people of the region to extend their cooperation to the administration in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Apprising about availability of hotel paid quarantine rooms, he said that out of the 285 rooms except 35, all are occupied.

Asked about those returnees who don’t want hotel paid quarantine facility, the DC said that as SQC Lekhi will be completely converted into CCC, the Government officers flat at Chimpu will be made paid quarantine facility and work is in full progress.

Clearing air over entry of paramilitary forces at checkgate , he said the forces have their own SOPs.

“Once they enter through checkgate, they go to their quarantine facility . After staying for five days , rapid antigen test will be conducted for them ,” he added.

The DC also reiterated that rapid antigen test is free for the public.