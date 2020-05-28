Arunachal: State Quarantine Center Lekhi starts functioning, Taba Tedir visits the centre

Itanagar- Minister Education Taba Tedir visited the State Quarantine Center at BPL Colony, Lekhi today and took stock of the preparedness of the centre. The Minister also interacted with the Officers monitoring the different counters set up for registration, Sample testing, etc.

The Minister later convened a meeting with the HoDs wherein he discussed modalities for early completion of the whole complex. He stressed that with the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country, we need to be pro active and try to contain the disease at the initial level to stop the spread of the disease.

He also lauded the frontline workers who have been tirelessly carrying out their duties since day one.He urged the works department including UD, PHE, Power etc to ensure availability of all basic facilities like water, electricity etc. at the SQC.

He also urged the UD department to complete the pending repair and maintenance work as early as possible to make the whole complex functional. Er Tadar Tarang EE IMC also briefed about the sanitisation works being carried out.

Concluding the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom informed that the Administration, Police, Health and the works departments are working 24*7 to ensure availability of all required services at the SQC.

The DC also informed that all arrangements have been made while adhering strictly to the SoPs of MoHFW like social distancing and health and hygiene and also keeping in mind the safety and security of the people.

He further informed that the SQC has a capacity of 403 rooms in the whole complex. It has currently become functional with the entry of 18 returnees from outside the state to complete their quarantine period.

Among others, SP Papum pare Jimmy Chiram was present.