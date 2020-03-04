Arunachal: State NPP Observed 4th Death Anniversary of Late PA Sangma

Itanagar

The National People’s Party ( NPP ) of Arunachal Pradesh observed 4th Death Anniversary of Late PA Sangma former Speaker of Lok Sabha and founder of NPP at the NPP office at Itanagar.

Addressing on the occasion Gicho Kabak state President NPP highlights about the biography of PA Sangma, he said that Purno Agitok Sangma, a dynamic and one of the most popular personalities of the Indian political scenario, was born on 1st September 1947 in small village, Chapahati, West Garo Hills, Meghalaya. Sangma came from a humble background.

Late PA Sangma was recognized both at the National and International levels for his work and contribution to public life. He was conferred the Michael John Roll of Honour of the Tata Workers Union for distinguished contribution to the cause of labour and to the parliamentary system in 1997.

He was also awarded the Golden Jubilee Award of the Indian National trade union congress for outstanding contribution to the cause of labour class in 1997. Sangma was also nominated Man of the year by Competition Success Review (CSR) in 1998.

He also received the Saraswati National Eminence Award in the category of public leadership from the south Indian education society, Mumbai in 2003, Sangma also received Mother Teresa Beautification Honour in 2003 for his outstanding services. He was also awarded Indian highest civilian award “Padma Vibhushan” in 2017 becoming the first recipient of Padma Vibhushan from Meghalaya

Kabak said that in the realm of politics, Late Sangma has been the brighter star of North East, having been elected to the Lok Sabha a record of consecutive nine times during these year, he hold important portfolio in the govt like commerce, industry, home, coal, labour and I & B and took several policy initiatives which were by and large people centric and served as a Speaker of Lok Sabha, in addition having been a Chief Minister of Meghalaya. His performance as Union Labour Minister and Speaker of the Lok Sabha were particularly brilliant and spoke volumes about his leadership and statesman-like qualities, and his skill at consensus building.

While speaking on the occasion Mutchu Mithi, MLA & National General Secretary (Political affairs) NPP said that Late PA Sangma was the great leader from North East who has transformed into a national leader. His vision and thoughts have become very important for the country particularly North Eastern states should follow mission and vision of late PA Sangma ji for the greater interest of our great country.

The state NPP resolved to carry forward the mission and vision of PA Sangma for the greater interest of the nation.

Earlier State President NPP Gicho Kabak, Mutchu Mithi MLA & National General Secretary NPP, Pani Taram Ex. MLA & Working President of NPP, Paknga Bage Ex. MLA & National Secretary NPP, JT Takam (former Minister) State vice-President NPP, Nima Sangey Saling Vice-President cum Spokesperson State NPP, Porchu Tamin General Secretary State NPP, Kibi Kali General Secretary State NPP, Techi Rahul State Secretary NPP, Kamsi Bage State Youth President NPP alongwith his team and others members of the party attended the programme and offer flowers to portrait of Late PA Sangma.

In the morning State NPP Youth wing distributed fruits to the patients of RK Mission Hospital Itanagar led by State Youth President Bage Kamsi.