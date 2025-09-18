Arunachal: State-Level Mock Exercises on Earthquake, Landslide & GLOF held in East Kameng and Namsai

SEPPA / NAMSAI- To evaluate disaster preparedness and response capabilities, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) conducted State Level Mock Exercises on Earthquake, Landslide, and Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in East Kameng and Namsai districts today.

East Kameng Exercise – Seppa

The simulation began today morning with a briefing by Incident Commander Manjunath R, Deputy Commissioner, East Kameng. A 7.7 magnitude earthquake scenario was enacted, creating a widespread impact across the district.

Five incident sites were demonstrated:

M.E. School, Seppa: 20 students trapped; all rescued with injuries treated.

District Hospital, Seppa: 5 persons trapped; all rescued.

Type–2 Residential Area, Seppa: 10 trapped; 4 seriously injured, 2 deaths.

M/s TKS Petrol Pump, Seppa: Fire outbreak contained; no casualties.

District Secretariat, Seppa: 30 persons trapped; 12 injured, all rescued.

Injured persons were treated at a Medical Aid Camp at General Ground, Seppa, with serious cases referred to District Hospital, Seppa. A Relief Camp for 400 families was also set up, providing food, water, and medicines.

The exercise demonstrated effective coordination among administration, police, fire services, and medical teams, while also identifying gaps in communication and logistics.

Namsai Exercise

At Namsai, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) organized a Mock Earthquake Exercise across five sites:

Secondary School, Namsai

Mini Secretariat Office

District Hospital

Old Market

Residential area near Emma Hotel

The drill showcased rescue operations, evacuation drills, and medical response, with multiple agencies collaborating to assess disaster readiness. Local residents also actively participated, gaining awareness about safety measures before, during, and after earthquakes.

Officials emphasized that such exercises are vital in enhancing preparedness, building resilience, and strengthening inter-agency coordination in disaster-prone Arunachal Pradesh.