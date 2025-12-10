Arunachal: State-Level Human Rights Seminar held at Himalayan University

ITANAGAR- The Department of Political Science, Himalayan University, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), organised a One-Day State Level Seminar-cum-Legal Awareness Programme on Wednesday to mark International Human Rights Day. The event was themed “Human Rights: Our Everyday Essentials”, reflecting the essential role of human rights in daily life and the need for sustained advocacy and protection.

The event commenced at 10:00 AM with Mrs Yapi Maling as the compere. Dr. Dipongpou Kamei, Head of the Department of Political Science, delivered the welcome address, outlining the objectives.

This was followed by an exhortation speech by Prof. Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, who emphasised the evolving relevance of human rights amid technological shifts, climate challenges, migration, and socio-cultural transformation. He stated that universities must foster democratic values, justice, and civic consciousness.

The keynote address was presented by Dr. Sidharth Shankar, former Vice Chancellor of IGTAMSU, Ziro. He traced the historical development of human rights from ancient philosophical roots to the modern system shaped by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR 1948), while highlighting the influence of human rights discourse on global justice and governance.

A special lecture was delivered by Adv. Kani Nada Maling, President of Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS), on “Human Rights Violations and Protection Mechanisms.” She cited examples of rights violations in global and local contexts, including gender-based violence, child rights, custodial concerns and structural inequalities. She stressed the need for stronger institutional mechanisms and grassroots awareness.

The technical session featured academic presentations on diverse issues:

Dr. Doi Ette, HoD English – “Human Rights and Education”, emphasising education as foundational to realizing all rights.

Shri Dumo Lollen, HoD Commerce – “Cyber Crimes on Finances in the Digital Era”, focusing on privacy, online crime and AI ethics.

Dr. Ripi Bagra, Don Bosco College – “Women and Human Rights in Armed Conflict Areas: Northeast Insight”, highlighting vulnerability, trauma, and justice gaps.

Ms. Yupi Kadu, MA 3rd Sem – “Health for All: A Rights Imperative”, stressing healthcare as a universal entitlement.

The session concluded with a rapporteur summary by Dr. Sachoiba Nkhah acknowledging scholarly contributions and audience engagement.

In the post-lunch session, students participated in Quiz and Extempore competitions. Winners of the quiz included Pepu Kamdak, Mibom Tayeng, Meming Tok Camdir, Rukmani Chetri, and Komar Gadi; while Mr. Likha Tadh (BA 3rd Sem) won the extampore event. Ms. Gyati Yapa and Ms. Beauty Daimari served as judges.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Minpak Doji, who expressed gratitude to APSLSA, invited speakers, the organising team, and participating students. He noted that the seminar successfully deepened awareness and critical engagement with human rights issues.