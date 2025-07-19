Arunachal: State-Level Awareness Workshop Held on Contingency Planning Amid Deficit Rainfall

PASIGHAT- A state-level awareness workshop on Contingency Planning during deficit rainfall was organized on 19th July, 2025, at KVK East Siang bringing together agricultural experts, government officials, scientists, and farmers to address the pressing challenges posed by irregular and deficient monsoon rainfall.

The event was attended by Prof. A. Herojit Singh, Dean, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Prof. Sanjay Swami, Dean, College of Agriculture, Opang Moyong, DAO East Siang, Dr. Brijendra Singh, Principal Scientist and Head, KVK East Siang, who emphasized the urgent need for proactive planning in light of changing climate patterns.

The dignitaries in their address emphasized that, farmers must be equipped with timely information and alternative strategies to manage crop production during rainfall deficit and that contingency planning is no longer optional but an essential component.

Organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra East Siang under NICRA project, the workshop aimed to create awareness among stakeholders about region-specific contingency plans, sustainable water management and climate-resilient agricultural practices.

The program included presentations of meteorological datas, agronomic practices, awareness on less water requiring crop varieties, drought-tolerant and short duration crop varieties, and the importance of soil moisture conservation.

District Agriculture Officers East Siang Opang Moyong, elaborated on the district contingency plan and crop to be promoted on large scale under oilseed mission viz., sesame, rapeseed mustard and groundnut which will cover a total of 2830 ha, and the program will be implemented block wise.

A similar CFLD program will also be taken by KVK East Siang covering a total area of 240 ha in oilseed and pulse. These crops are being planned to mitigate the shortfall in sowing of paddy due to deficit rainfall.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra scientists and resource persons from College of Horticulture and Forestry and College of Agriculture Pasighat shared practical insights on how to mitigate the impact of climate change.

The workshop featured interactive sessions with farmers, during which they openly shared their constraints and challenges faced during rainfall-deficit conditions. In response, the scientists demonstrated adaptive farming practices such as moisture conservation measures like conservative tillage, mulching, removal of excess leaves, spray of nutrient, antitranspirant, rouging, increasing number of seedlings per hill for late transplantation in paddy.

Over 135 participants from different districts attended the workshop and expressed appreciation for the hands-on information and actionable strategies shared.

Blackgram seeds var. SBC 40 short duration of 70-75 days, high yield, resistant to leaf spot and YMV disease was also distributed. The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks from the Organizing Secretary Dr. Toge Riba, who acknowledged the contributions of all speakers, participants, and supporting departments.