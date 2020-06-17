Arunachal: State leading to financial emergency; Cong asks Mein to explain

Itanagar- The Government of Arunachal Pradesh is leading towards a financial emergency, said Yangbiu Takik, Chairman, Labour Cell of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) in a memorandum to the Chief Secretary today.

The government should make payments to hundreds of big, small and marginal contractors, businessmen and entrepreneurs who have spent their cash in several schemes of various departments of Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

The State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM who is also in-charge of the finance department, is creating and diverting several department zones and circles in Namsai and Tawang, which raise several questions by general people of the State.

It has come to know through social media that only 20 per cent of payments of the contractors are made and as such the genuine contractors are suffering a lot for their new assignments and investment. The general people of the state have several questions in mind on the financial health of the state, he informed the Chief Secretary.

Therefore, the Deputy Chief Minister should explain to the general public about the financial health and state of affairs of various departments facing financial problems at this juncture.

While two major cities of the State including Itanagar (Smart city) are starved of funds, it is not understood why schemes are taken up in only few areas of the State. Rather the state govt should work for uniform development of all areas in all parts of the State, he stated.

He also said that several NGOs, businessmen, social / political organizations and lawmakers have contributed and donated cash and kind in the fight against Coronavirus (Covid – 19) pandemic, the government should immediately publish details in media with name and amount and also its proper utilization and should also clarify about the funds received from Govt, of India for the purpose.