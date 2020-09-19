Arunachal: State is witnessing spike in Covid-19 cases- Dr Jampa

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing spike in Covid-19 cases, since “Unlock-4” started and people have been started coming from outside. The number of tests also increased, informed Dr L Jampa, State Surveillance Officer. Regarding Covid management , Dr Jampa said, we have adequate stock of Medicine and also Oxygen supply.

As many as 107 people on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 in Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC). DMO Capital has appeal the denizens of capital to remain alert and maintain SoP to remain away from infection of Coronavirus (Covid 19)

Giving Covid updates, ICC District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Madip Perme, said that 915 tests have been done , which included 863 rapid antigen test (RAT) and 52 RT-PCR. Out of these, 98 tested positive through RAT, seven from RT-PCR and two from Truenat, taking the total to 107.

He said that of 125 RAT done at TRIHMS, Naharlagun today, 18 tested positive while of the 13 RT-PCR results are awaited. Out of the 89 from CCC, Lekhi, 18 tested positive. Of 84 RAT at CCC, Zoo Road, 11 tested positive, he added.

Dr Perme further informed that of the 263 RAT done at Ashoka testing centre, 39 tested positive while results of 39 RT-PCR awaited. Out of the 237 RAT carried out at Banderdewa check gate, 25 were detected positive for the disease.

Two detect positive from Helipad, the official said.

Dr Perme informed that of 761 active cases in ICC, 451 Covid-19 patients are in CCC, Lekhi ; 72 in CCC, Zoo road and 29 in DCH, Chimpu, while 209 are in home isolation.

To contain the spread of the spread of virus, the DMO has appealed to people of the Capital Complex to maintain the Covid SOPs so that the infection does not spread in massive way and it is contain.