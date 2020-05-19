Arunachal: state is now in a better position to deal with Covid 19 cases- Alo Libang

Pasighat – The health minister Alo Libang said the state is now in a better position to deal with the Covid 19 cases. “The preparation is much better now. In six hospitals of the state we have decided to install ventilators. So far 12 have been installed and our target is to install 50 within next few months,” said health minister.

The home minister Bamang Felix has said the people will have to learn to live with Covid 19 and the only way to keep one safe will be to follow the directives of the health department. While talking to media on the sideline of his visit here he said every citizen will have to strictly adhere to social distancing and health hygiene norms to protect themselves from coronovirus.

The home minister along with high level team comprising health minister Alo Libang, MLAs Nyamar Karbak, Ojing Tasing, Kento Rina and Kaling Moyong visited Ruksin check gate, Bakin Pertin Memorial Govt Hospital, quarantine facilities and AYUSH Covid 19 hospital to review the preparedness. Felix said there is need for the large scale awareness campaign to educate the masses. “The IEC campaign is much needed. Youth organization and community based organization should be used to educate the masses. The participation of public is much needed to stop the spread of Covid 19,” he added.

The local MLA Kaling Moyong said the district administration is geared up to face any eventuality. “Pasighat/Ruksin is the entry point to the Siang districts. Accordingly we have made preparation,” he added. Dr Dukhum Raina, joint director health training and research centre, Bakin Pertin Memorial Govt Hospital shared in details about the preparedness of the district. “The AYUSH hospital has been converted into 37 bedded Covi19 hospital with 4 bedded ICU facilities. We have well trained doctors and nurses. So far only 4 suspect cases came and they too were found negative later,” he added. He also said Bakin Pertin Memorial Govt Hospital has 150 beds and has the modern facilities and specialist doctors.

DC East Siang Kinny Sing informed that all the incoming people are screened at Ruksin gate. “Asymptomatic person will be sent to quarantine centre and symptomatic to the hospital. We have set up separate quarantine centre for red, orange and green zone,” she said.