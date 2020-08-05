ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh State govt will spend 400 Crores in next two years for infrastructure development of district hospitals informed Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a press conference here on Wednesday.

“Our government has decided to upgrade all the district hospitals with quality infrastructure in the next two years and earmarked an amount of Rs 400 crore for the purpose,” he said.

The government had sanctioned 400 posts of nurses under the National Health Mission (NHM) and recruitment process for 350 nurses has so far been completed in several phases, the chief minister said.

“The government has already placed order for 30 ambulances and 42 more are in the pipeline to cater to the requirements of the health department,” Khandu said.

“My govt has adopted the 3T formula of testing, tracing and treating to contain the spread of COVID-19 which has not entered community transmission stage till now”, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The CM thanks all frontline warriors who are fighting covid-19. The CM said “we as a team have been fighting covid-19 very well until now”. Govt couldn’t fight this pandemic alone, we need people’s participation and cooperation.

“Our health workers and all frontline workers are working day and night to contain the pandemic and ignificantly the recovery rate in the state has risen to 61.7 per cent,” Khandu said.

Watch Video

He added that Arunachal Pradesh is among the top six states in the country in terms of per million tests ratio, tests conducted per million population for detecting COVID-19.

The state government has so far tested 93,365 samples for COVID-19.

To tackle the novel coronavirus caseload, the newly constructed MLA apartment at Chimpu was being converted to a dedicated COVID Care Hospital.

“We are planning to convert the MLA apartment into a 300-bedded dedicated COVID hospital depending on the situation,” he added.

The chief minister appealed to the people to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) issued by the government to contain the pandemic.

Arunachal Pradesh has reported 1,790 COVID-19 cases. At present there are 682 active, while 1,105 people have recovered from the disease and three have died.