Arunachal: State Govt will sign MoU with RKMH for 200 bedded hospital- Chowna Mein

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Dy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has informed that very soon state government is going to sign a MoU with RK Mission Hospital for constructions of 200 bedded hospital at RKM Hospital campus for improvements of State health facilities.

Highlighting the government’s arrangements for COVID-19 issue he said that there is two dedicated COVID19 Hospitals Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Naharlagun for the western Arunachal and North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicines (NEIFM), Arunachal AYUSH Hospital at Pasighat for the Eastern Arunachal. Apart from it, we are setting up Intensive Care Units (ICU) in 6 Zonal Hospitals in Tawang, Ziro, Aalo, Pasighat, Tezu and Tirap. Across the State, Govt. have established 679 Isolation Facilities and 3303 Quarantine Facilities.

With regards to the COVID19 pandemic, State Govt has taken various measures to contain the spread of the dreaded Corona virus in the State since the outbreak of the disease. In this fight against global pandemic, I thank all the frontline warriors including the doctors, nurses, other health workers, police, district administration and the State media for their efforts in fighting the Covid19 from the front.

Till now, we have successfully contained the spread of COVID19 to Arunachal Pradesh. Let us continue to work together in team spirit and fight this dreaded disease by maintaining social distancing norms and guidelines issued by the Govt from time to time while carrying out day to day activities he added.