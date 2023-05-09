Arunachal: State Govt suspends internet services amid 72 hours bandh call

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh state government has suspended the internet services in Papumpare district and Itanagar Capital region to maintain law and order situation in the purview of 72 hrs bandh called by group of individuals, and assumptions of violence, said an official notification on May 9. The internet services have been suspended from 7 PM on May 9 to 6 PM on May 12.

The notification issued by Talo Potom, DC-cum-District Magistrate said “ the said Bandh call has been declared ilegal on the basis of the judgment of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the Civil Appeal No.7728/29 of 1997 (CPI vrs Bharat Kumar and others ).

The Goverment of Arunachal Pradesh vide its Order No.Home- 12037(34)/2/2022/395-13, dated 9” May, 2023 has issued direction to temporarily suspend the mobile internet services of all TSPs and leased line of all TSPs/ISPs (excluding leased line of BSNL) and FTTH of all TSPs/ISPs in the Itanagar Capital region w.e.t. 1900 hrs of ‘9 May, 2023 till 1800 hrs of 12″ May, 2023 in the interest of public emergency and safety.

Therefore, ‘The General Manager, BSNL and Area Managers of Airtel, VI (Vodafone/ Idea), Jio services and any other internet service providers under the territorial jurisdiction of Capital, Itanagar are hereby directed to comply with the Government direction without fail.

Further, all concerned are hereby directed to temporarily suspend the mobile internet services of all TSPs and leased line of all TSPs/ISPs (excluding leased line of BSNL) and FTTH of all TSPS/ISPs in the Itanagar Capital region w.e.f. 1900 hrs of 9” May, 2023 till 1800 hrs of 12” May, 2023 in the interest of public emergency and safety, the notification said.

An another issued by the Secretary home, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, ”In pursuance of the request of the Superintendent of Police, IC vide. letter No. SPC/ITA/PA-CELL/2023 dated 09/05/2023 for temporary suspension of mobile internet services all TSPs and leased line of all TSPs/ISPs (excluding leased line of BSNL) in the districts of Papumpare City/ICR and Papumpare Rural in order to prevent the occurrence of serious law & order problems/threat to human life and property during the 72 hours Bandh Call declared by some organizations & individuals w.e.f. 10/05/2023 to 12/05/2023 the mobile internet services of all TSPs and leased lines of all TSPs/ISPs (excluding leased line of BS) in the districts of Papumpare City/IC and Papumpare Rural are hereby temporarily suspended from 1900 hrs of 09/05/2023 till 1800 hrs of 12/05/2023 in the interest of public emergency and safety,” the notification added.