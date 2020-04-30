Arunachal: State Govt plans to bring back those stranded in North Eastern States

Itanagar- The Government of Arunachal Pradesh is making arrangements to bring back its stranded citizens including students, who are stranded in other parts of the country and who wish to return back to the state.

In the first phase, the Arunachal Pradesh government plans to make arrangements for bringing back those stranded in the North-Eastern states in consultation with the respective state governments in the NE. Those availing the services will need to pay for the transport charges to the transporters.

Ghar Wapas Phase One:- “I request those Arunachali’s stranded in North East to fill up the e-form & submit”. twitted chief minister Pema Khandu.

Ghar Wapas Phase One:-

I request those Arunachali’s stranded in North East to fill up the e-form & submit.

Please note EVERYONE will be kept under STRICT INSTITUTIONAL QUARANTINE for 14 Days & thereafter further 14 days under vigilante Home Quarantine. https://t.co/4ZUqKKHh1p — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 30, 2020

The government will permit all such movement into the state w.e.f 5th May, 2020.

NOTE In first phase registration is open only for those stranded in North Eastern States. The registration is open till 2200 Hrs on 02 May 2020

Those who intend to return to the State may kindly fill up the online form before 2nd May, 2020 midnight. The link is http://covid19.itanagarsmartcity.in/scr/register

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECT LINK

Those who don’t have internet access, may call Helpline No. 0360 2292774 / 2292775 / 2292777 Toll Free No. 104/1075) any day till 2200 Hrs of 2nd May, 2020.

Online registration is mandatory by those stranded, so as to enable the government to make necessary arrangements.

Further, on return to the state of Arunachal Pradesh, the returnees shall be required to undergo quarantine for 14 days as specified by the Health department vide its SoP dated 18th April 2020.