Arunachal

Arunachal: State Govt orders cancellation of illegal appointments in PHE&WS dept

In this regard, the Secretary of the PHE & Water Supply Department, A K Singh issued an official directive on Tuesday........

Last Updated: May 15, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  The Arunachal Pradesh state government has issued an order for cancellation of the illegal appointment of 20 individuals for the post of WC staff in the PHE&WS department  in Changlang district.

In this regard, the Secretary of the PHE & Water Supply Department, A K Singh issued an official directive  on Tuesday,  stating that “ the appointments of these 20 individuals were conducted in contravention of established procedures and without the requisite sanctioned posts”.

Hence, the state government has approved for the cancellation of the illegally appointed WC staff under Miao circle, Changlang district.

The Secretary also directed the PHE&WS, Superintending Engineer (SE), to immediately issue formal orders for cancellation of the appointments of 20 WC staff under Miao circle.

On the other hand,  All Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering Water Supply Department Workers Union (AAPPHEWSDU) President, Tadar Dowa told media that the union has submitted names of 25 illegal appointees to the Arunachal state government. Among which 20 have been issued for cancellation and the departmental enquiry for the rest is on process according to the Secretary.

Also Read- AAPSU ask official to clarify on illegal appointment in PHE&WS dept 

He also informed that a complaint has been filed in the SIC by the Union to arrest the officials involved in illegal appointment. He has appealed to the SIC to initiate immediate investigation to held the corrupt officials involved in the illegal job appointment scam under the PHE&WS Department.

Earlier, the Union had served 7 days ultimatum to the state government to revoke the appointment, and threatened for democratic movement following the failure. However, the state government assured to respond to their demands and appealed them to refrain from and kind of agitation.

