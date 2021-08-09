Arunachal: State Govt is planning to establish handloom emporium in each district- Chowna Mein

ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday chaired a review meeting on activities of Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) undertaken in Namsai district.

The meeting was also attended by MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang, Jummum Ete Deori, DC Namsai, R.K Sharma, DDM, NABARD, Kamal Roy, DPO, LDM, Bank Managers, HoDs of Line Departments and ArSRLM Team headed by District Management Manager (DMM).

Addressing the meeting, Mein said the present time is the age of technology, so the working have become comparably faster and quicker to deliver citizen centric services to it’s people and it also promotes transparency.

He said that, to survive we all have to deliver our services for the welfare of people, be it public leader or government officer.

He advised the officers of ArSRLM to work in coordination with KVK, NABARD and other line department for better output of their efforts.

He reiterated that besides focusing on Agriculture and Allied activities, ArSRLM should also focus on Handloom and Handicrafts.

The efforts made by ArSRLM for credit linkages with banks is laudable and it will improve CD ratio of the district, said Mein

Chowna Mein informed that “state government is planning to establish a handloom emporium in each district of the State to showcase the rich culture through the handloom activities”.

Mein said that in the next meeting, he would like to see the success stories from each block of ArSRLM and advised them to try to compete with each other.

He announced that the better performing blocks will be rewarded.

He thanked the NABARD for supporting SHGs for their capacity building activities and other supports, which will be helpful to them to start their livelihood.

MLA Namsai Zingnu Namchoom assured all support to ArSRLM team and announced to give Rs 5.00 lakh to each Primary Level Federation consisting of 8 to 10 SHGs for establishment of PLF Office from his MLALAD fund.

MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori requested ArSRLM team to start activities in her block for the benefit of the people.

DC Namsai welcomed all, to the review meeting and highlighted about the aims and objective of the meeting. He said that ArSRLM are taking various activities which are related to SHGs and importance of SHG credit linkages with the banks.

DMM, ArSRLM, Mongam Basar gave detailed presentations on activities being undertaken by them along with the progress.

She highlighted, that as on date there is no NPA reported against the loans availed by the SHGs.

She thanked NABARD for support extended for promotion of livelihood activities for SHGs and providing marketing supports through Rural Mart & Rural Haat schemes.

DDM, NABARD, Kamal Roy highlighted about the various activities being undertaken with the help of ArSRLM for SHGs in convergence mode in the district.

He also emphasized about pre-Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) exercise conducted by NABARD, annually and considered as a guiding document to the bankers for the credit planning process at the block/district level. Through PLP NABARD covers about Informal Credit Delivery System wherein SHG Bank Linkage Programme get due diligence.

DPO Dr K Sharma also spoke.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister also held an in-depth review meeting to take stock of the development works underway in the Namsai district with the District Administration and officers of PWD, RWD, PHED, Power, DRDA, DMO and UD.

He also took the status report on completion of vaccination and on the ongoing efforts to fight Coronavirus in the district from the District Medical Officer.

