Arunachal: State Govt hands over Yumsen Matey’s murder probe to NIA

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to hand over the investigation of former MLA Yumsen Matey’s murder case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“In a bid to ensure a meticulous and thorough investigation, the State Government has taken the crucial step of transferring the case to the (NIA).The Home Department, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, has already forwarded the case to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, through a letter dated December 21, 2023, seeking the necessary directions for the NIA’s intervention” the government said in a press statement.

The former Congress MLA was killed last week while attending a social event in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district. He was visiting the Raho village near the Myanmar Border when he was shot dead, police said.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Student Union (AAPSU) organized a mass protest rally today, condemning the brutal killing of former MLA Yumsen Matey. Thousands gathered from Akashdeep to Raj Bhawan, demanding justice for the assassination and questioning the security in the Tirap Changlang & Longding region. District student unions, school students, and community-based organizations actively participated in the rally.

AAPSU submitted a memorandum addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik with five demands – securing peace and normalcy in Tirap, Longding and Changlang (TLC) region; a fast-track investigation through NIA; immediate release of abducted village heads of Chop village in Longding district; sealing of international borders and expelling of insurgent groups for securing of TLC region; and three battalion forces to check and counter across-the-border crime in each district

Meanwhile, a massive protest rally was held at Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts on Friday, all areas that are badly hit by armed insurgency. The protest rally taken out by the Tirap Changlang Longding Peoples Forum (TCLPF) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) was joined by different women’s bodies, student organisations, trade unions, community organisations and Panchayati Raj Institution members.

The former legislator, along with his three associates, was in the village when someone approached them and took them to a nearby forest, senior Tirap police officer Rahul Gupta said. In the forest, someone shot Matey, killing him on the spot, he added. The attacker then escaped towards Myanmar.

While police refused to identify the attackers it is suspected that they may be linked to the terrorist group NSCN-KYA. The police have launched a search for the attacker.

In 2009, Matey was elected as a Congress MLA from the 56th Khonsa West Assembly Constituency. During his tenure, he held the position of Parliamentary Secretary, overseeing the Departments of Women and Social Welfare, Social Justice and Tribal Affairs.

He joined the BJP in 2015 and, earlier this year, declared his willingness to contest the assembly polls in 2024.