Arunachal: State Govt announces ‘Chief Minister Bal SevaScheme’ for children orphaned  due to COVID19

BITANAGAR- Government of Arunachal Prades today, announced the ‘Chief Minister Bal SevaScheme’ which will supplement the PM-CARES for Children (Empowerment of COVID Affected Children) and provide the much-needed succour to the children orphaned due to COVID19.

Here are details of Scheme

Children who have lost both the parents / surviving parent / legal guardians / adoptive parent and became orphan due to COVID 19 shall be eligible for the scheme.

Children in Non-Institutional care (with extended family/guardians) are supported with an amount of Rs 2000 per child/ month under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Child Protection Services (CPS) Scheme guidelines.

These children shall be made eligible in the scheme in case they opt to be with their extended family/ grandparents/ guardians. Further, under this scheme, State Govt will supplement the amount of Rs.2000 with an additional amount of Rs 1500 per child/ month.

Child Care Institutions are supported by the Government of India for which Government of India provides Rs. 2160 as maintenance grant per child per month. In case of such orphaned children who do not have an extended family/ grandparents/ guardian, they shall be housed in one of the Child Care Institutions and will avail all benefit in the Institutions along with free education and healthcare.

In case of adolescent girls, to take care of their educational needs, preference will be given for their education in institutions such as Sharada Mission, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) or any other girls’ residential schools to ensure their sensitive care and proper protection.

A laptop / Tab to such children, who are going to school/ college or undergoing vocational course.

Government shall assign mentors, preferably a GazettedGroup A officer/ Eminent Social Workers who will periodically interact with the Child through offline/online mode and guide and nurture his/her talents/interests and bring to knowledge of appropriate forum/authority about the problems and issues of the Child.