Arunachal: state BJP unit condemned Arnab Goswami’s arrest

Itanagar- The state BJP unit today condemned the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami by the Mumbai police and termed the act as “murder of democracy”.

Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here today, state BJP spokesperson Dominic Tadar said that “Shiv Sena has changed its strategy of murdering democracy after being misguided by the INC” and is now silencing journalists for asking questions.

Tadar said that “son of the soil” (Goswami) has been falsely implicated by the police on behest of the Maharashtra government under its chief minister Uddhav Thackeray which is “condemnable and intolerable”.

When asked why the BJP, which has remained silent on various instances of atrocities against journalists even in Northeast and Arunachal Pradesh, is taking side with Goswami, the state BJP spokesperson said that they cannot remain silent “when the democracy is being murdered so openly”.