ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: State BJP organises condolence meet to pay tribute to CM’s mother

State BJP leaders and party karyakartas paid floral tributes to the portrait of Late Ama Leki Zangmu ji.

Last Updated: June 27, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: State BJP organises condolence meet to pay tribute to CM’s mother

ITANAGAR-    The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) Arunachal Pradesh conducted a condolence meeting at State BJP HQ. Itanagar today on 27th June 2024 to mourn the sudden demise of Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s mother Ama Leki Zangmu who passed away on 27th June 2024 at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun after prolonged illness. She was around 75 years old.

State BJP leaders and party karyakartas paid floral tributes to the portrait of  Late Ama Leki Zangmu ji. Two minutes silence was observed as a mark of tribute to the departed soul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Tarh Tarak State Vice-President speaking on the occasion expressed his deep sense of condolence on the sudden demise of Mrs  Late Ama Leki Zangmu wife of former Chief Minister Late Dorjee Khandu and mother of Pema Khandu Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Her untimely demise is a great loss for the state and has created a vacuum in his family as well as in the society. We the people of the state have lost a great mother who dedicated her entire life for the welfare for the weaker sections in the society. She will be always remembered by the people of the Arunachal Pradesh for her humble nature, exceptional personality and nurturing spirit.

Also Read- Guv, Dy CM and others, mourn demise of CM’s mother

He said that, she was a remarkable woman whose grace, strength, and kindness left an indelible. Such great women is the eye opener and inspirations for all the women folks in the society and should follow  the footprint of Late Ama Zangmu la.

State BJP leaders including  Tarh Tarak Sate Vice-President, Tadar Niglar State General Secretary and party karyakartas also visited the Chief Minister’s official residence in Itanagar to pay floral tributes to the departed soul. They also met the Chief Minister in person to express their condolences.

Tags
Last Updated: June 27, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO AND KNOW ABOUT THE CLOUD BURST INCIDENT

Related Articles

Arunachal: Heavy rain lashes Leparada district

Arunachal: Heavy rain lashes Leparada district

Arunachal: DLMC meeting held at TEZU

Arunachal: DLMC meeting held at TEZU

Arunachal: Orientation and sensitization program on JJ Act, POCSO and sexual harassment of Women at workplace held

Arunachal: Orientation and sensitization program on JJ Act, POCSO and sexual harassment of Women at workplace held

Arunachal: Pema Khandu expresses disappointment over slow progress on NH-415 from Papu Nala to Nirjuli

Arunachal: Pema Khandu expresses disappointment over slow progress on NH-415 from Papu Nala to Nirjuli

Arunachal: Cloudburst in Itanagar triggers landslides, flood-like situation

Arunachal: Cloudburst in Itanagar triggers landslides, flood-like situation

Arunachal: Farmers start sale of Organic Vegetables at Tawang's Weekly Market

Arunachal: Farmers start sale of Organic Vegetables at Tawang’s Weekly Market

Arunachal: Diarrhea outbreak claims two children in Longding

Arunachal: Diarrhea outbreak claims two children in Longding

Arunachal: 20 ladies vie for Mrs Lower Subansiri crown

Arunachal: 20 ladies vie for Mrs Lower Subansiri crown

Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee organised Bullet Ride

Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee organised Bullet Ride

International Yoga Day: Arunachal Governor, CM, Dy CM participated in yoga events

International Yoga Day: Arunachal Governor, CM, Dy CM participated in yoga events

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button