Arunachal: State BJP organises condolence meet to pay tribute to CM’s mother

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) Arunachal Pradesh conducted a condolence meeting at State BJP HQ. Itanagar today on 27th June 2024 to mourn the sudden demise of Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s mother Ama Leki Zangmu who passed away on 27th June 2024 at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun after prolonged illness. She was around 75 years old.

State BJP leaders and party karyakartas paid floral tributes to the portrait of Late Ama Leki Zangmu ji. Two minutes silence was observed as a mark of tribute to the departed soul.

Tarh Tarak State Vice-President speaking on the occasion expressed his deep sense of condolence on the sudden demise of Mrs Late Ama Leki Zangmu wife of former Chief Minister Late Dorjee Khandu and mother of Pema Khandu Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Her untimely demise is a great loss for the state and has created a vacuum in his family as well as in the society. We the people of the state have lost a great mother who dedicated her entire life for the welfare for the weaker sections in the society. She will be always remembered by the people of the Arunachal Pradesh for her humble nature, exceptional personality and nurturing spirit.

He said that, she was a remarkable woman whose grace, strength, and kindness left an indelible. Such great women is the eye opener and inspirations for all the women folks in the society and should follow the footprint of Late Ama Zangmu la.

State BJP leaders including Tarh Tarak Sate Vice-President, Tadar Niglar State General Secretary and party karyakartas also visited the Chief Minister’s official residence in Itanagar to pay floral tributes to the departed soul. They also met the Chief Minister in person to express their condolences.