Arunachal: Start planting trees to combat the climate change; DC Papum Pare

MANI- Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu gave a clarion call to the student fraternity of Papum Pare district to start planting trees to combat the climate change, adding that planting trees is the panacea for curing the ills of pollution, soaring carbon emissions and degrading soil health.

The Deputy Commissioner was addressing the students and parents of Govt. Secondary School, Mani during a one day awareness program on climate change, disaster preparedness and drug menace in the school auditorium on Friday.

While advising the children to detest from activities that disturb the fragile ecological balance, he added that, “All the entities on the earth are symbiotic. Disturbing the balance of a certain any element can lead to disasters.”

He further urged the children not to venture out in the rivers, specially the Pare River, as the Pare Dam reservoir releases water at intervals leading to sudden rise in the river volume.

DDSE T.T Tara spoke about drug abuse resulting from peer pressure and urged all the students to report to the teacher and the parents if any drug abuse case is identified.

“Such identifications will provide a window for proper medical and counseling interventions and save our children from being addicted,” DDSE added.

DDMO Nima Tashi spoke about disaster management tips and the school safety programs. He informed that “The District Disaster management authority along with the NDRF will conduct awareness programs and mock drills on disaster preparedness at various schools in Kimin, Sagalee, Doimukh and IOCL, Emchi in month of August.”

The 12th Battalian NDRF, Doimukh led by Inspector Manish Kumar Choudhary demonstrated various earthquake safety measures, the CPR techniques and first techniques during emergencies.

The students actively participated in the demonstrations.

District Surveillance Officer Dr. R.R Ronya spoke about climate change and the impact of climate change on human health.

She spoke about the measures to mitigate climate change and added that “every individual should take ownership of the problem and contribute their bit by reducing, recycling and reusing stuffs that add to the non-biodegradable waste, planting more trees and adopting sustainable and adoptive living,”

Later the winners of the district level poster and essay writing competitions held as a part of the Pakke Declaration, Eco Clubs were awarded with cash prize and certificates.

In the poster making competition Miss Anita Sengnerpi of GHSS Balijan, Miss Techi Nemi of GHSS, Sagalee and Miss Bamang Yabio of GHSS Kimin won the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively.

In the essay writing completion Miss Tader Aki of GSS Karsingsa, Miss Dimin Teli of GHSS balijan nd Miss Nabam Apung of GHSS Sagalee won the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize respectively.

The program was organized by the Education department in collaboration with the District Disaster Management Office and the District Health Society as a part of the Eco Club activities under the Pakke Declaration