ADVERTISMENT
ArunachalFestival

Arunachal: Stalls open at Toru Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration

Last Updated: February 10, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Stalls open at Toru Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration

TORU- The official inauguration of the Nyokum Stalls of Toru Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration 2023 was held on Friday at GJ Nyokum ground, Toru.

The special occasion was graced by Ex ASM Chairperson Sagalee and MD of TK & Sons Techi Kaha as the chief guest. and social worker Tana Tahin attended as the guest of honour.

Arunachal: Stalls open at Toru Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration

While addressing the Media, Chief guest Techi Kaha and Guest of honour Tana Tahin appealed to the stall owners and the organizing committee to keep a minimal price for the stall rents and stall items like local cuisine and brew of the stall at affordable price so that every walk of life can taste the flavor of Nyokum festival. They also  suggested the organiser to enhance the traditional to poster and promote the culture and practices.

Related Articles

They further gave their best wishes to the Nyokum committee and to all the Nyishi brethren for a safe and joyous Nyokum celebration.

Tags
Last Updated: February 10, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Good Samaritan act by Robin Hibu

Arunachal: Good Samaritan act by Robin Hibu

Arunachal: Sankalp workshop conducted at Ziro

Arunachal: Sankalp workshop conducted at Ziro

YUPIA- The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of Arunachal Pradesh organized its Annual Skill Mela cum Skill Development Sensitization and Awareness Rally

Arunachal: Annual Skill Mela held at Yupia

Arunachal: IAF conducts air combat drill in ALG Pasighat and other part of Northeast

Arunachal: IAF conducts air combat drill in ALG Pasighat and other part of Northeast

Arunachal: Road connectivity to Yangtse sector completed from two axis: CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Road connectivity to Yangtse sector completed from two axis: CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Anpum village celebrates 1st ever Anpum Day with the theme- ‘rise, awake and united forever’

Arunachal: Anpum village celebrates 1st ever Anpum Day with the theme- ‘rise, awake and united forever’

Arunachal: Training programme on Social Audit under MGNREGA held in Longding

Arunachal: Training programme on Social Audit under MGNREGA held in Longding

Arunachal: Khandu Cabinet approved Upper Age Limit for Direct Recruitment

Arunachal: Khandu Cabinet approved Upper Age Limit for Direct Recruitment

Arunachal: Nocte digest appeals to develop Hakhunthin as a major tourist destination in Tirap

Arunachal: Nocte digest appeals to develop Hakhunthin as a major tourist destination in Tirap

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ camp held at Borguli village

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ camp held at Borguli village

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button