Arunachal Stakeholders Develop Referral Network to Improve Mental Health Support

ITANAGAR- In an effort to strengthen mental healthcare systems and improve coordination among service providers, the ICMR-AITS Project Team of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organized a Consultative-cum-Stakeholder Meeting of Mental Health Professionals and Advocates of Arunachal Pradesh at the university campus.

The consultation brought together approximately 25 mental health professionals and advocates representing a wide range of organizations and service sectors engaged in mental healthcare across the state. Participants included counsellors from District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), professionals from Tele-MANAS Arunachal Pradesh, Midpu Mental Hospital, Kripa Foundation, Opioid Substitution Treatment (OST) Centres, Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), private practitioners, school counsellors, and mental health advocates.

The deliberations focused on understanding the current mental health landscape in Arunachal Pradesh and identifying emerging challenges affecting individuals and communities. Discussions covered a broad range of issues, including common mental health concerns, contributing social and environmental factors, help-seeking behaviours, barriers to accessing treatment, family dynamics, parenting practices, and existing gaps in mental health infrastructure and service delivery.

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The consultation was facilitated by Dr. Leeyir Ete, Research Scientist-II of the ICMR-AITS Project, who guided participants through discussions on strengthening support systems and improving mental health outcomes. One of the key themes that emerged during the meeting was the significant influence of family environments and parenting practices on mental well-being across different stages of life. Participants stressed the importance of preventive interventions and stronger family engagement in promoting mental health.

Another major area of discussion centered on the need for culturally relevant and context-specific mental health interventions. Participants emphasized that while conventional counselling approaches remain important, mental healthcare strategies should also incorporate local cultural practices, community resources, and indigenous knowledge systems to improve accessibility, acceptance, and effectiveness of services within Arunachal Pradesh.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr. Hatobin Mai, In-charge of Tele-MANAS Arunachal Pradesh, highlighted the role of the Tele-MANAS initiative in expanding access to mental healthcare services across the state. He also underscored the contribution of the District Mental Health Programmes (DMHPs) operating in all 16 districts of Arunachal Pradesh in improving outreach and support for individuals facing mental health challenges.

Dr. Tarun Mene, Principal Investigator of the ICMR-AITS Project, described the consultation as a significant step towards building a more coordinated and responsive mental healthcare ecosystem in the state. He noted that addressing mental health challenges requires sustained collaboration among professionals, institutions, communities, and policymakers.

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Dr. Amit Kumar, Co-Principal Investigator of the project, emphasized the growing demand for mental health services and highlighted the responsibility of professionals and institutions in strengthening support systems and ensuring effective service delivery.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the development of a referral linkage pathway connecting mental health professionals and service providers according to their areas of expertise. Organizers said the initiative is expected to facilitate timely referrals, improve coordination among stakeholders, enhance service efficiency, and ensure that individuals receive appropriate care and support when needed.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment among stakeholders to continue working together to strengthen mental health awareness, improve referral mechanisms, and expand access to quality mental healthcare services throughout Arunachal Pradesh.

Mental health professionals present at the consultation observed that collaborative platforms of this nature are increasingly important as awareness grows and demand for mental health support services continues to rise across the state.