Arunachal: Stakeholders Back 1605 MW Subansiri Project

DAPORIJO- – An environmental public hearing for the proposed Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project (1605 MW) was conducted at Singik Hall in Daporijo, Upper Subansiri district, as part of the statutory process for obtaining environmental clearance.

The hearing was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board and witnessed participation from public representatives, officials, and local residents.

Among those present were Commerce and Industry Minister and local MLA Nyato Dukam, MLA Taniya Soki, Chairman of the Subansiri Upper HEP Liaisoning Committee Rolen Dagam, district administration officials, and representatives of NHPC, along with members of Panchayati Raj Institutions and the public.

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Addressing the gathering, Nyato Dukam expressed optimism that the proposed hydropower project could bring socio-economic benefits to affected families as well as contribute to the development of the state and the country. He appealed to stakeholders to cooperate with project authorities to facilitate smooth execution.

The minister also stated that the report prepared by the Subansiri Upper HEP Liaisoning Committee would be taken up with the state government for further consideration, keeping in view the interests of local communities.

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During the hearing, stakeholders presented their views, concerns, and suggestions regarding the project. Officials noted that the proceedings were conducted in a structured and transparent manner, in line with environmental norms that mandate public consultation as part of the appraisal process.

According to officials present at the hearing, a majority of stakeholders, including project-affected families, expressed support for the proposed project.

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Group General Manager of the Subansiri Upper HEP, Deepak Ratan Sagar, reiterated the commitment of project authorities to ensure that local communities benefit from the initiative. He stated that the project is expected to generate employment opportunities, strengthen market linkages, support corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and contribute to state revenue upon completion.

The public hearing marks a key stage in the environmental clearance process. Authorities indicated that the project’s future progression will depend on regulatory approvals, alongside continued engagement with stakeholders to address environmental and social concerns.