Integrated checkpoints comprising of Police, officials from Tax and Excise,  Forests,  mining have been set up at vital places...........

Last Updated: March 25, 2024
1 minute read
YUPIA-  A total of Rs. 51,75,200 in cash, in addition to IMFL , arms and other items  have been seized by the FSTs and SSTs  since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct on 16th March evening in Papum Pare.

The FSTs and SSTs for Papum Pare covering three constituencies viz 13- Itanagar, 14- Doimukh and 15- Sagalee have been conducting rigorous  checking to monitor transportation of cash and kinds to lure voters, violation of MCC or any other electoral malpractices.

Arunachal: SSTs and FSTs seize Rs.51,75,200 in Papum Pare

Integrated checkpoints comprising of Police, officials from Tax and Excise,  Forests,  mining have been set up at vital places to ensure improved coordination, reduce delays for the commuters and for data sharing to improve decision -making and seizure reports.

DEO Jiken Bomjen has  appealed to all the owners of the arms license to deposit their arms in the nearest Police Station by the end of this week; failing to do will lead to cancellation of the license.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the FSTs, SSTs and police on duty.

