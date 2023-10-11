Arunachal: SSB takes out Amrit Kalash Yatra at Tawang

TAWANG- The 38th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Tawang under the programme Meri Mati Mera Desh, today handed over the Kalash containing Matti and grains collected from various villages near SSB Border outposts of Tawang district to the Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kanki Darang.

Earlier the officers, Jawans and family members of the SSB battalion took out Amrit Kalash yatra procession from battalion headquarters to DC office Tawang.

DC Tawang, Kanki Darang and Commandant of the battalion Rajan Kumar Srivastava received the kalash from family members of SSB jawans in the DC office and kept the kalash with other kalash containing soils collected from various veer Bhumis of Tawang district earlier in the month of August 2023.

Speaking on the occasion to the gathering of jawans and public, Commandant of the battalion informed that the soil collected from every nook and corner of the country will further be carried to state capitals and ultimately to the culmination function of the year long programme of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, proposed in national capital later in first week of the following month.

The soils and grains will be used in making of Amrit Vatika a national monument at National capital as a tribute to the martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for the country.

DC Tawang Kanki Darang said that we have been collecting soils from all the veer Bhumis of Tawang and these kalash containing soils and grains collected from villagers will together be sent with a delegation to state capital and national capital for inclusion in national level culmination function of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He expressed his gratitude to the officers, Jawans and family members for participating in the Amrit kalash yatra and also for collecting soil and grains from all the villages nearby SSB BOps in Tawang district.