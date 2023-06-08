Arunachal: SSB organised blood donation camp in Tawang

TAWANG- The 67 Bn of Sashastra Seema Bal(SSB)Lungla, today organised a blood donation camp at Khandro Drowa Tsangmo district hospital,Tawang.

Led by it’s Commandant Atul Kumar Rai and Medical officer of the battalion Dr Atulya Pratap Singh the seven jawans and officers of the battalion donated seven units of blood.

Earlier at battalion headquarters the Commandant addressed the SSB Personnel and informed them about precautions to be taken before donating blood and its importance in saving a life.

He further appealed all the family members of Jawans and officers of his battalion to come forward and donate blood on World blood donation day falling on 14th June 2023 and contribute in making the blood donation Amrit mahotsawa successful.