ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: SSB organised blood donation camp in Tawang

Last Updated: June 8, 2023
Less than a minute
Arunachal: SSB organised blood donation camp in Tawang

TAWANG-  The 67 Bn of Sashastra Seema Bal(SSB)Lungla, today organised a blood donation camp at Khandro Drowa Tsangmo district hospital,Tawang.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by it’s Commandant Atul Kumar Rai and Medical officer of the battalion Dr Atulya Pratap Singh the seven jawans and officers of the battalion donated seven units of blood.

Earlier at battalion headquarters the Commandant addressed the SSB Personnel and informed them about precautions to be taken before donating blood and its importance in saving a life.

He further appealed all the family members of Jawans and officers of his battalion to come forward and donate blood on World blood donation day falling on 14th June 2023 and contribute in making the blood donation Amrit mahotsawa successful.

Related Articles

Tags
Last Updated: June 8, 2023
Less than a minute
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: APYC Condemns Education Minister's inefficient Approach

Arunachal: APYC Condemns Education Minister’s inefficient Approach

Arunachal: Mass Plantation drive held at Leporiang under Mission Life Campaign

Arunachal: Mass Plantation drive held at Leporiang under Mission Life Campaign

Arunachal: Plantation drive at Kardo Shiva lingam as part of Mission LiFE

Arunachal: Plantation drive at Kardo Shiva lingam as part of Mission LiFE

Arunachal: Open Counselling for allotment of Diploma Engineering seats will be held on 15-June at Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Polytechnic,

Arunachal: Open Counselling for allotment of Diploma Engineering seats will be held on 15-June at Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Polytechnic,

Arunachal: Ziro DTFI meet moots strengthening of immunization

Arunachal: Ziro DTFI meet moots strengthening of immunization

Arunachal Cabinet approves one time relaxation of 2 years upper age limit for constables post

Arunachal Cabinet approves one time relaxation of 2 years upper age limit for constables post

Arunachal: Last funeral rite of late Nangpha Kinchini Namchoom held at Chongkham

Arunachal: Last funeral rite of late Nangpha Kinchini Namchoom held at Chongkham

Arunachal: Cultural exchange programme held at Zemithang

Arunachal: Cultural exchange programme held at Zemithang

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri celebrates International Year of Millets

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri celebrates International Year of Millets

Arunachal: 38th battalion of SSB conducts plantation drive in Tawang

Arunachal: 38th battalion of SSB conducts plantation drive in Tawang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button