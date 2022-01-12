Arunachal: SSA inspires Kiyit and Borguli villages in keeping villages clean

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The cleanliness drive under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has deeply rooted impact upon the villages here at the countryside under Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh wherein villages are now competing with each other to keep their villages cleaned for healthy living.

Getting inspired by the initiative of Silluk village within the Mebo Sub-Division for topping in the cleanest village contest of East Siang district which is being initiated by Silluk Swachh Abhiyan (SSA) team comprising of youths and middle aged men by joining hands together taking the women self help groups, village panchayat and gaon burah, other neighboring villages are also putting their all out effort to keep their respective villages cleaned.

The Kiyit village Swachh Abhiyan team led by President, Arsang Pertin and Secretary, Papa Tayeng invited Silluk Swachh Abhiyan (SSA) team led by Chairman, Kepang Nong Borang to inspire and motivate the Kiyit Swachh Abhiyan (KSA) team. The team motivated the KSA by participating in the cleanliness drive conducted by KSA and SHGs of Kiyit village on Monday. SSA Chairman, Kepang Nong Borang and others guided the KSA team on how to start the drive and to keep their village clean on all fronts. KSA President, Arsang Pertin and Secretary, Papa Tayeng also showed their full determination to get their village listed among the cleanest village list of East Siang District next.

The team SSA from Silluk village also went on to meet the Borguli Swachh Abhiyan (BSA) team of Borguli village which is close to Kiyit village. The BSA team led by Tokbom Rome whose team has already launched the clean drive from last December also took the idea from Silluk Swachh Abhiyan team. After cleaning the village’s waste items, the team BSA has installed locally made bamboo dustbins in all major locations in the village. BSA Chairman, Tokbom Rome informed that the village is shortly going to give award to three (3) cleanest households of the Borguli village to generate more awareness in the village and the award will be sponsored by a village elder, Obang Tayeng, former Director, IPR.

Silluk village under Mebo Sub-Division which has also became the first zero waste village in the state of Arunachal Pradesh is the cleanest village of East Siang district for two consecutive years. After winning accolades from all corners, the Silluk village team is also spreading awareness among the other neighboring villages over how to maintain cleanliness in the villages.